Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Still a Buy?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88. Approximately 1,039,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,336,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.80 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $743.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.75.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $260.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.17 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 640,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 312,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 5.5% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 225,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 33.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 313.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

