Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Update

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,770,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 8,640,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $925,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,791 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 321.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,695,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,120 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $23,907,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 634.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,942,042 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,542,209 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,999 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KGC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,039,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,239,942. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

