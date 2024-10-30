Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06. Kite Realty Group Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.060-2.080 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE KRG traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. 2,112,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $27.15.

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

