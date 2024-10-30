KOK Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $156,374.37 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $156,374.37 and approximately $37,817.14 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 56.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00006939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,054.07 or 1.00285968 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00006896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006027 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00062145 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000036 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00031543 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $37,232.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

