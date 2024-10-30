Kusama Price Reaches $17.55 on Major Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.55 or 0.00024335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kusama has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market capitalization of $274.77 million and $16.19 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,655,390 coins and its circulating supply is 15,655,361 coins. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

