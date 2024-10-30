Kyber Network Crystal v2 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $81.20 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $81.20 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,166.31 or 0.99854559 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,117.71 or 0.99787314 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2’s launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 239,440,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,874,985 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyberswap.com.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.