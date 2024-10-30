Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.70 and last traded at $76.97. 1,971,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,246,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.68.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 3.38%.

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

