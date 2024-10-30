Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Lamb Weston has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Lamb Weston has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $77.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

