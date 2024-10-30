Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LDOS. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.37. 774,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,399. Leidos has a 1-year low of $94.57 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Leidos by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,575 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1,184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,213,000 after buying an additional 462,792 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 24,194.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 377,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,459,000 after buying an additional 375,495 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,942,000 after buying an additional 303,775 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Leidos by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after buying an additional 300,486 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

