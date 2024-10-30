LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Announces Earnings Results

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15, Zacks reports. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter. LifeVantage updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.700-0.800 EPS.

LifeVantage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LFVN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 228,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,322. LifeVantage has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $164.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.84.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

