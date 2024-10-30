Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $26.78. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 48,010 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $390.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

In other Lifeway Foods news, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $240,444.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,191.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $240,444.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,191.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,133 shares in the company, valued at $20,193,319.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,078 shares of company stock worth $707,786. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.