Lithium Americas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 7,100 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical volume of 3,951 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

LAC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. 16,704,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,449. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading

