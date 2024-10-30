Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

