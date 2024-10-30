Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $115.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day moving average is $111.03. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.53 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

