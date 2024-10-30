Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Loomis AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

