Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 12,189 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 511.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,015,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 3,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.34. 58,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $235.84 and a 52-week high of $392.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.27 and its 200-day moving average is $335.73.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.29.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

