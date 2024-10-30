Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,740 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.13% of Adobe worth $282,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $487.88. The stock had a trading volume of 472,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,520. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $17,408,530. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

