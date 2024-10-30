Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,404,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 71,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,972,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $497.59. 3,993,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,525,621. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $481.19 and a 200 day moving average of $467.84. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $346.62 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

