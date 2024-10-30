Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,311,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,365 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.2% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 0.54% of Church & Dwight worth $134,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 12.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 117.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,817 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 160.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

