Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $12.42 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,860 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $201,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CL traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.47. 197,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $73.97 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.19.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

