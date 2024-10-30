Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 125,851 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,992 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 125,851 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $92,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,490,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 26.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,251,592,000 after buying an additional 407,834 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,329,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,141,562,000 after buying an additional 176,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,518,658,000 after buying an additional 1,922,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $255,905.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,399.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $255,905.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,399.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $352,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,585,731.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,581 shares of company stock worth $22,616,017. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra set a $343.00 price target on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.37.

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.11. 88,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $198.66 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 27.83%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

