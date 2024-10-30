LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. LTC Properties had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LTC Properties Stock Up 2.4 %

LTC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.99. 419,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 118.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,326.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,229. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,326.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

