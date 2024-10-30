Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $221.90 and last traded at $221.57, with a volume of 3883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.01.

Separately, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.96 and a 200-day moving average of $197.45. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 91.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 629 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.30, for a total transaction of $131,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,185.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 179.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 326.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 312.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

