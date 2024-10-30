Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 364,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 443,677 shares.The stock last traded at $49.25 and had previously closed at $48.95.

Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $811.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.24 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Magnificent Seven ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magnificent Seven ETF stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Magnificent Seven ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that offers highly concentrated exposure to the largest and most liquid leading technology stocks. The fund invests primarily through swaps and forwards.

