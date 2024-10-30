Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,587,800 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 1,258,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,939.0 days.

Man Wah Price Performance

MAWHF remained flat at $0.75 on Wednesday. Man Wah has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

