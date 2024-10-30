Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.86%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Manulife Financial

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.