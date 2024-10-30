Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading 7% Higher – Here’s Why

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.61. 322,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,217,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 8.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -7.67.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

