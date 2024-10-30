Mark Adams Purchases 116,496 Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Adams purchased 116,496 shares of Venture Life Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £50,093.28 ($64,963.40).

Venture Life Group Price Performance

VLG opened at GBX 42.90 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.97. Venture Life Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.40 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.29 ($0.67). The firm has a market cap of £54.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Venture Life Group alerts:

About Venture Life Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes healthcare products in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral healthcare products, including mouthwash, toothpaste, breath freshening capsules, and dental accessories under UltraDEX and Dentyl Dual Action brands; and proctology products, such as Procto-eze Plus range for treating the discomfort caused by haemorrhoids.

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.