Mark Adams Purchases 116,496 Shares of Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG) Stock

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) insider Mark Adams purchased 116,496 shares of Venture Life Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £50,093.28 ($64,963.40).
Venture Life Group Price Performance
VLG opened at GBX 42.90 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.97. Venture Life Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.40 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 51.29 ($0.67). The firm has a market cap of £54.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.30.
About Venture Life Group
