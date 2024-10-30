Masco (NYSE:MAS) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $79.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

Get Masco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Masco Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Masco stock opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Masco has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Masco by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Masco by 4,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.