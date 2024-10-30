Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.85.

Shares of MAS traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,285. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $86.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,245,000 after buying an additional 67,806 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,903,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $82,363,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,300,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,074,591,000 after buying an additional 721,117 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Masco by 119.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 290,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,711 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

