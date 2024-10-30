Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Truist Financial

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.06% from the stock’s previous close.

MAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.66. 591,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,151. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 602.39% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Masco by 46.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 4,545.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

