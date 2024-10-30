Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.085-2.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion. Masimo also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Get Masimo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MASI

Masimo Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MASI stock traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $142.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 0.99. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $75.36 and a fifty-two week high of $153.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.92 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.