Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 154,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,502. The company has a market cap of $9.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.64. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $21.50.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).
About Matinas BioPharma
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company’s LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
