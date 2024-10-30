Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.88 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Medallion Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MFIN stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. 65,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,069. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

