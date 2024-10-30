Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in October

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,621,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 3,205,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 252.0 days.

Melrose Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. 6,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,643. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.