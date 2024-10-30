Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Short Interest Down 18.2% in October

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,621,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 3,205,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 252.0 days.
Melrose Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MLSPF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.82. 6,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,643. Melrose Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94.
Melrose Industries Company Profile
