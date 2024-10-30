Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL) Insider Andrew Chubb Sells 2,500,000 Shares

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Chubb sold 2,500,000 shares of Metals Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £175,000 ($226,948.52).
Metals Exploration Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of LON:MTL traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6.45 ($0.08). 3,378,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,555. The stock has a market cap of £111.62 million, a P/E ratio of 127.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. Metals Exploration plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.94 ($0.09). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.85.
About Metals Exploration
