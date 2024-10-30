Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL) Insider Andrew Chubb Sells 2,500,000 Shares

Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Chubb sold 2,500,000 shares of Metals Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £175,000 ($226,948.52).

Metals Exploration Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON:MTL traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6.45 ($0.08). 3,378,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,555. The stock has a market cap of £111.62 million, a P/E ratio of 127.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84. Metals Exploration plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.94 ($0.09). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.85.

Get Metals Exploration alerts:

About Metals Exploration

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Metals Exploration plc identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops mining and processing properties in the Philippines. The company primarily explores for precious and base metals. It owns 100% interest in the Runruno gold project located north of Manila. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.