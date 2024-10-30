MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 141,778 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 104,416 shares.The stock last traded at $15.76 and had previously closed at $16.21.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

