Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 255 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 298 ($3.86), with a volume of 279211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.04) price target on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Midwich Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Midwich Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £307.08 million, a PE ratio of 1,336.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 359.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,727.27%.

In related news, insider Stephen Fenby acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £409,500 ($531,059.53). Company insiders own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes audio visual (AV) solutions to trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company distributes various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications products.

