MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.41, but opened at $18.91. MINISO Group shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 440,719 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank raised MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.80 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MINISO Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.38.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $555.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.15%.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at about $923,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MINISO Group by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

