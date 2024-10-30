Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.370-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $849.0 million-$857.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.3 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.37-0.42 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:MIR traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,569,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $105,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,786,079.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $105,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,786,079.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Loic Eloy sold 22,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $219,397.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,640.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,639 shares of company stock worth $539,247 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Featured Articles

