MNC Media Investment (OTCMKTS:LTONY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of MNC Media Investment Ltd (OTCMKTS:LTONY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.21. MNC Media Investment shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 113,100 shares trading hands.
MNC Media Investment Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15.
About MNC Media Investment
MNC Media Investment Ltd (MMIL), formerly Linktone Ltd., is a provider of services and content to a range of traditional and new media consumers and enterprises. The Company’s segments include China VAS, mobile game and PC game; Indonesia Digital Media, Media Content and Investment; Indonesia Digital Media; Media content, and Investment.
