Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.650-3.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MOD

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD traded down $9.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.75. 1,912,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,134. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $141.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average is $108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.86 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,730.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.