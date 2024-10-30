Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.58. 3,351,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,747,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.18 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

