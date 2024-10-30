Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,430,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,754,869. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

