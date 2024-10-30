MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $395.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $391.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.96 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.80.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

