MONECO Advisors LLC Has $610,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $174.13 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.66 and a fifty-two week high of $194.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.07 and its 200 day moving average is $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

