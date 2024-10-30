Monero Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.00 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $3.00 billion and approximately $57.54 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $162.86 or 0.00225671 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,167.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.22 or 0.00515782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00100174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00027255 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00023048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00070285 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

