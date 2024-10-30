Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target Raised to C$4.85 at Stifel Nicolaus

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.20 to C$4.85 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.27.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Shares of MAU stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.56. The company had a trading volume of 886,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 5.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.65. Montage Gold has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$2.61. The firm has a market cap of C$880.40 million, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

