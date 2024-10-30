Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Price Target Raised to C$4.85 at Stifel Nicolaus

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.20 to C$4.85 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.82% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Montage Gold from C$1.65 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Montage Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Montage Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Montage Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.27.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Montage Gold
Montage Gold Stock Performance
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Montage Gold
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.