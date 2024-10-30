Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Price

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $640.00 to $662.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus increased their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.23.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $6.30 on Wednesday, reaching $572.63. The company had a trading volume of 250,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $579.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $529.06. MSCI has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $631.70.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

