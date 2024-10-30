Morgan Stanley Lowers Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $169.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.83.

Shares of AMD opened at $166.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.35 and its 200 day moving average is $156.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $94.07 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $268.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,159,039,000 after buying an additional 188,580 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,620,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,471,128,000 after buying an additional 975,220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after buying an additional 2,497,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,044,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,451,945,000 after acquiring an additional 382,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

